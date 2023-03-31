A young man made a video that showed that his Lexus car is way better than the ones his lectures are using

Parked beside their car, the man filmed each of the cars as people saw the bad conditions they are all in

The man's video stirred mixed reactions as some said no matter old the cars are, they mean so much to the owners

A young Nigerian man, @nestor_freaking_smiths_, has made a video that showed that his lecturers could not afford the kind of car he uses.

In a short video that has gone viral, the man showed a car whose bumper was severely damaged. From that vehicle, he filmed a very old Mercedes Benz.

Many told him the lecturers have more responsibilities. Photo source: @nestor_freaking_smiths

Source: TikTok

Student showed off Lexus car

Almost all the cars he recorded were ones made in the 1990s. Stretching his hand towards his Lexus at the edge of the park, he unlocked it. He sarcastically said:

"Thank God for education."

Many people in the young man's comment section said that the old cars he filmed looked exactly like their lecturers'.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Mira said:

"Una don start whu video my papa car."

@Country boy said

"Those cars were precious to them like urs now during their time.So time is everything sir. Wait till the next 10yrs and come show us your Lexus again."

@Alexa said:

"Wahala dey this country."

@oritoke said:

"Definition of lautech most especially management student if you are not contented you go steal to purchase am."

@Gerarldc_: said:

"This one na intimidation oh."

@Every Girl’s Red Flag said:

"Which kind Gasing be this."

@Only_1_Amaka said:

"Na why my school ban student to dey bring car come sch."

@chididavid5 said:

"Till u marry and take care of kids."

@sõdman said:

"Nah Nigeria make workers be like sey them lazy and fraudster be like sey nah them sabi wat."

Students celebrated their lecturers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video shared by @ademoney149 showed the moment some polytechnic students brought a cake to celebrate their lecturer.

The undergraduates gathered around him as a young man led the crowd to give a speech. He thanked God for the man's life. With an emotional voice, he mentioned how the lecturer has been a father to them all.

In the short clip, the students also appreciated the man's wife for giving him the support he needed while carrying out his duties. They called her the first lady of their department.

Source: Legit.ng