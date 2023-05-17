A heartbreaking post about a woman who had her children abducted by her former husband has drawn a lot of attention

The sad woman was previously married to a man under customary law but later left the marriage

After a short while, she remarried another man but sadly, her ex-husband abducted her two children claiming they belong to him

A Nigerian woman has broken hearts on social media after sharing her touching story with netizens.

The woman who's from the Igbo ethnic group of Nigeria said she had married a man under duress.

Man takes custody of ex-wife's children Photo credit: @Pius Utomi, Marco Longari/ Getty images

Source: Getty Images

She had not known the man before except that they were from the same community.

The man, Dabere, proposed to her out of the blue and threatened to kill himself if she refused.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She unwillingly agreed and in a month, they were wedded under the laws and customs of their community. After the wedding, the man took her to the city of Enugu.

She later discovered the ulterior motive and purpose of why the man married her in such a hurry.

He had a girlfriend named Amara before meeting her but they had a quarrel and split up. In a bid to make the ex-girlfriend jealous, he decided to prove that he could marry any woman he wanted, hence the fast wedding.

His ex-girlfriend found out about the wedding and cussed the man out and about two months, the lady discovered that her husband wanted to marry a second wife and it turned out to be the ex-girlfriend.

The lady did not want to be in a polygamous marriage barely two months after marriage and decided to call it quits.

She left her matrimonial home and relocated to Europe. Over there, she met a man named Okechukwu.

Despite her past, he still wanted to marry her and they did. They got married in a court ceremony there in Europe. They had 2 girls and a boy over there. After about 10 years, the couple decided to return to Nigeria and solemnise the wedding traditionally.

In a twisted turn of events, the woman's ex-husband abducted the 2 girls and claimed that they were his children traditionally.

The lady and her husband invited the elders to help mediate but they echoed the same thing. They later reported to the police and the matter was taken to the customary court.

The lady was warned to be cautious as her ex-husband was trying to abduct her son too.

Okechukwu had become a shadow of himself and is worn out with concern for his girls' wellbeing. The sad story was shared on Facebook by Princess Chisom Nnadozie.

Social media reactions

@Mary Udoh wrote:

"Please pay him his dowry back and take full custody of your kids. I guess that's what the court will decide. It is well!"

@Presh Udochi Presh said:

"Yes, traditionally, those children belong to Dabere."

@Able Marquis wrote:

"Since you don't return the dowry before you went to Europe for your work, the children belong to him! The first husband (debere) and Never you call any tradition/culture useless to avoid meeting your sudden disaster!"

@King Derelict commented:

"Remind me never to marry an Igbo person."

@Ifeoma Ruby said:

"You made a mistake by not sending back your dowry immediately you got another man. you forget that your ex is a desperado, he can do anything. My sis forget court for now, you and your hubby should continue with the marriage thing first so you can get own of your kids because it's tradition the court will not speak in your favour too."

@Nanah Adwoah Adepa said:

"Amen, God will judge for you dear."

@Golden Son commented:

"Very interesting story please we are still here."

@Clement Koryol said:

"The Lord will favour you for the glory of his name."

@Grace Grace wrote:

"Why it is advisable to refund bride price b4 u enter into another marriage as a woman."

@Okafor Festa said:

"U make a big mistake u should have pay him back his dowry before u get marry to okechukwu."

@Dezzy James wrote:

"I pray so ma'am. Yeye TRADITION."

@Ayotunde Esther Ajayi said:

"So Igbo should not be angry if their wife gave them kids from another man while still married, they don't need to chase the woman out so far her dowry was fully paid. Confused tradition."

@Wopnan Jerry commented:

"What sorts of rubish is diz?

See the post below:

Businesswoman cries out after divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman has opened up as to why she divorced her husband, saying she regrets making the move. The unidentified businesswoman flogged herself honestly in a video shared by @Blackmillions_ on Twitter.

She said she divorced her then hubby because she thought she did not need him anymore. According to her, she had a senior position at work and thought that must translate to a higher position at home.

In her words: "I divorced my husband because I was making a certain amount of money. I divorced my husband because I thought I didn't need him anymore. I divorced my husband because I had this senior position at work and thought I held the same position at home.

Source: Legit.ng