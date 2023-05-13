A Nigerian man has lamented over the sudden change in his wife two years after they relocated to the UK

He said he sponsored her to study nursing in Nigeria and that they migrated to Europe on a work visa and dependent

She however began to earn more and not only changed her attitude towards him but did something shocking

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man has left confused following the attitudinal change of his wife after they moved to the United Kingdom.

Human rights lawyer Oloye T.D. who shared the touching story on Twitter said he got a call from Swancome in the UK.

She changed after two years. Photo Credit: Hill Street Studios, FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

According to him, the man and the woman have been together for 14 years and he sponsored her to read nursing in Nigeria after her microbiology degree.

He said they went to the UK on a work visa and as a dependent and that was when trouble started.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The man narrated that his wife changed when she began earning more than him and added that she kept her money to herself. He said their issues aggravated to domestic violence and consequently got their parents involved.

However, he said his wife did not change for the better and he would shockingly find out that she sends her parents money in Nigeria to build her a house. He wondered if he did wrong by empowering his woman.

See her tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@saintshedrack said:

"99.9 recent marriages in Nigeria are for financial security not love. When people are fighting for good governance this is one one of the reasons why. The good governance in places like US and UK exposes these issues."

@DeleDareDaniel1 said:

"I have one Egbon way back in Akure and we are still talking till today, na so he sponsored his wife to Yankee after 4 children o, aunty don block Egbon since 2016. The youngest of the 4 children then is now in jss 3" o ja Egbon si kolobo."

@MizNma27 said:

"Because he sponsored her to school, he's entitled to her salary? Parents for dey chook eye for their children salaries too if so na. Why is the man chookin eye in her money?"

@timosilver:

"As a little boy, we visited the village during Christmas and i had opportunity to gist with My Daddy Father and he told me, "Whatever you do for a woman, assume you are doing it for a log of wood in the forest, expect nothing in return.

"I Never forgot that."

Woman relocates to the UK with kids without telling hubby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had relocated to the UK with her two kids without her husband's knowledge.

A tweep, @Titilolaoluwa, shared the sad story on Twitter, saying it happened to his uncle, a civil servant in Ekiti.

@Titilolaoluwa's narration was in response to another netizen's story about a woman who also ran away with her kids without telling her husband.

@Titilolaoluwa said it happened that the woman who was a nurse in Akure eloped with her high school lover to the United Kingdom, abandoning her kids with the distraught husband.

Source: Legit.ng