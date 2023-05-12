A Nigerian nurse has appealed to netizens for advise after suddenly losing interest in her husband

She said she lost interest in him after he sponsored her to the UK where he is based and doesn't know why

According to her, while in Nigeria, her hubby took care of her and her family and also did her papers

The marriage of a Nigerian couple in the diaspora is hanging by the threat after the wife lost interest in her man.

Sharing the woman's story on TikTok, Anthonia Ogbewe said the lady is 28 years old while her husband is 32.

She said she no longer loves her husband. Photo Credit: Atstock Productions, Lighthouse Films

Source: Getty Images

The woman said it was her husband who told her to study nursing in Nigeria and partly sponsored her studies.

The nurse added that he also catered for her needs and that of her family and was responsible for doing her travel documents.

She said she has told him about losing interest in their marriage but that her man thinks and tells people it is because he brought her to the UK.

The lady said she can't explain why she does not love her husband anymore but would not want to remain in a marriage where there is no love. She appealed to people to advise her on what to do.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Mathewl23 said:

"Remember the beginning of your journey with him.

"You can conclude and give yourself the answer but God answer is the best for you not your own My sister."

kohl said:

"I advice you to make holiday with to any country in South America for two weeks the love will come back trust me."

RePøßt said:

"Family matter is complicated. I would say it's your life and you decide how you want to leave it, but I hope you don't regret your action."

Pau G said:

"Just pay him back monetarily with interest, and any other resources and do proper restitution and then, you may leave back to Nigeria."

Frank Izoukumor said:

"It very simple madam, it because u have started seeing someone else na u don't have feelings for the man that care for you all this time."

