The news of Saint Obi's death shocked a lot of Nigerians, especially as he was reported to have been sick for months before he died

In a piece shared by actress Georgina Onuoha, written by a journalist, Obi's marriage was the beginning of the end for him

According to the piece, the late actor suffered at the hands of his wife and her siblings and spent all he had on his health

A new update on Saint Obi's life before his death has stirred a lot of reactions on social media.

The actor apparently went quiet after marrying a rich woman, and his career took a downward turn.

Journalist reveals how Saint Obi lived his life Photo credit: @georgina_chigozie_onuoha2

According to the piece written by Zik Zulu Okafor and shared by Georgina Onuoha, the movie star's friends saw less of him, and he was suffering in silence.

Even though the late Obi wanted to live a fulfilled and quiet life, it was clear to those who knew him that he was going through so much, yet he never complained.

The actor, however, returned to his colleagues and disclosed that his wife's siblings saw him as a gold digger and how his wife aided them and used the money to obstruct justice.

Despite how much he was loved, Saint Obi died broke as he sold almost all he had to foot his health bills after moving out to his sister's home.

Excerpt from the long post read:

"About mid last year, however, Obinna took ill. But he told no one. He simply became scarce. He was in and out of hospital, we would later learn. He sold two of his three big SUVs to take proper care of his health and to acquire six camry cars he'd use for Uber. But his vanishing health continued unabated. He seemed to have a premonition of his own passing as he wept repeatedly about not seeing his children. He emaciated. Life took a grim picture."

See posts below:

Netizens react to Saint Obi's sad story

marynjide:

"Since the news of death broke out, this has been my concerns. I already knew that this man had really gone through some crazy times. Especially when one of the post says, at some point he moved in with his sister. That alone speaks volumes. Reason one would ask, was the man not married, were there no kids, if there's wife and kids, then where were they when he moved to his sister's home?"

multipleemmy:

"He was a very nice man. He like living his life so private. His movie I somuch like was (state of Emergency)"

d_real_lynda:

"Over secretiveness can be negative."

untamed_deal:

"Who u marry will either make you or break…be careful who you take in."

amakanwakaego:

"I'm pained to my marrow right now. Since Zulu knew all these, why didn't he speak up as Saint couldn't? Why? Oh God."

amakanwnnk:

"We have devils in Women and also in men.Please walk away,protect yourself first"

reginaagudosi:

"The wife and her brothers ki**ed him. U*eless boys. We are from the same village."

Source: Legit.ng