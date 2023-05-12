A young Nigerian man has revealed how a beautiful lady whom he loved so much wrecked his life

According to him, he spent all his savings and some other financial gifts he received on her just so she can be happy

Unfortunately, he had no idea that the lady planned to dump him immediately after squandering all his money

A Nigerian man identified as @heartofGod_love on Twitter has recounted his ordeal with a lady whom he spent lavishly on.

He used his savings and some other cash he received from his family members to buy whatever she wanted.

Sad hardworking businessman Photo credit: @WW Pics

Source: Getty Images

After his money finished, the lady broke up with him and blocked him everywhere including on Twitter.

He became lean, sick and broke to the extent that he had to run back to his mother like a prodigal son.

The young man narrated:

"I spent my savings, my business(poultry) money including the money my brother sent to my mom from US, on her. I don't know if it love or something else, I can't stop thinking about her then.

"She no dey ask b4 I give, omo. I was just trying to take care of her, not knowing she has a plan. After money finished, this girl forcefully broke up with me, she block me everywhere plus on twitter.

"I became lean, sick, I don't have 1kobo on me. It was my mom that was giving me money to survive then omg. It took me 3 good years b4 I get over her."

Social media reactions

Luderudite said:

"Next time give what you can easily forget or don’t give at all, many ladies now are something else. I write this with my full chest."

Carlos Designs reacted:

"The one you sell your poultry give her fit lose. But you see that money from us? I want see that money immediately."

Gaddafi added:

"Finished man. God help you."

See the tweet below:

