A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with a young man who begged her to go on a trip to the Maldives with him

According to the lady, the young man never informed her of his intentions to make them sleep in the same room

After finding out that he didn't book a separate room for her, the lady booked the next available flight to return home

A Nigerian lady has recounted how her vacation to the Maldives abruptly came to an end.

The lady with the handle @praiseoghre on Twitter said she was begged by a young man to travel to Maldives with him.

Lady dumps man who took her to Maldives Photo credit: @Azndc

Source: Getty Images

After getting to the Maldives, she discovered that she was going to stay in the same room with him and she wasn't having it.

According to her, she dumped the man in the hotel room and booked the next available flight back home.

According to her, she had never been in bed with any man and had no other choice than to leave her date heartbroken.

In her words:

"Some men can be so unreasonable, this guy begged me to go on a vacation with him to the Maldives, Becos he doesn’t have anyone to go with, though all expenses was on you, getting there, I discover that we will be staying in same hotel room.

"I have to book the next available flight The next morning to return home. I mean he asked me to keep him company, not to be sleeping together. I can’t give out my virgnity because of a common vacation. My future husband deserves better.

Social media reactions

Ushie Hills said:

"That guy supposed arrest you for wasting that flight ticket to Maldives."

Ekanem Joseph wrote:

'Since you discovered on arrival but still went ahead to spend the night n leave next morning it means."

Tmoney added:

"Lol. So you've money to book flight and cant pay for your hotel room as your contribution. There is no Free Lunch anywhere."

See the post below:

