A young man recently wrote a letter to warn his girlfriend and her mother never to remove his unborn child

The Benin man discovered that his girlfriend was pregnant and he took a drastic step to ensure the safety of the unborn child

In a written letter addressed to his girlfriend's mother, he threatened to take legal action if anything happens to his baby

A Nigerian man from Benin, Edo state, has gotten tongues wagging after sending a written notice to his pregnant girlfriend’s mother.

The agile man announced his girlfriend's one-month pregnancy and also disclosed the consequences she will face if her daughter aborts the unborn baby.

Benin man sends notice to pregnant girlfriend's mum Photo credit: @malachyodo1

Source: Twitter

Marvelous, in his letter, noted that he had been dating the lady for six months and she opened up to him about taking in.

Subsequently, they proceeded for a medical test where it was confirmed that she was one month gone.

The notice shared by @malachyodo1 on Twitter read:

“Our client informed us that your daughter came to his store to inform him of her position and in other for him to verify for himself, they both went for a medical test, wherein they were told she was one month pregnant, so our client has directed us to write you that he is ready to father his baby with any let.

"Take notice if the baby is terminated, we have our client's instruction to petition you to commissioner of police and sue you in the court of law. TAKE WARNING”.

Social media reactions

Yhucee said:

"We're all pretending like we don't know the lawyer? The only lawyer that sings on FKey."

I am FOJ wrote:

"Legal zeal is 4k. At least the lawyer that prepare this should make 5k on this. Times are hard."

Red cap Chief added:

"This kinda brief is given in a beer parlour, after much "The bar! The law himself!" hailing, written while still intoxicated and printed hung over."

Nwabuzor added:

"Hian wetin be this? Na this level weh Law done reach? It's ok. As long as the baby is safe."

Woman discovers she's 9 months pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young woman with the Twitter user name @ghoulfriendish took to her account to announce that she was pregnant.

She made the post early morning, adding that she had no idea she was pregnant until her ninth month. She had carried a full-term pregnancy without knowing she was pregnant.

"I’m happy, I mean obviously I’m shocked too considering we weren't planning on another baby but he’s almost here and we just have to take it day by day. i’m just glad he’s healthy and I'm healthy. No symptoms, no period, and I have an IUD inserted", he said.

Source: Legit.ng