A beautiful video of a synchronised dance between a mother and daughter has graced the internet once again

In the clip, the mother and daughter stood side by side and performed a choreographed dance challenge

What surprised netizens was the stamp of the dates of birth of the young mother and her teenage daughter in the video

Although Nigerian society frowns at teenage pregnancy, it has gradually become an inevitable occurrence.

A Nigerian woman @mjthebaddest1 on TikTok has melted hearts online after flaunting her beautiful daughter whom she had at the early age of 15.

Mum dances with 15-year-old daughter Photo credit: @mjthebaddest1

Source: TikTok

A trending video showed the woman and her daughter dancing beautifully to the admiration of many netizens.

There was a time stamp above each of them which revealed that the mother was born in 1994, while her daughter was born in 2009.

In the dance video, they rocked trousers and a stylish hairstyle to showcase their dance moves.

The young girl was looking at the camera steadily while the mother gave occasional looks and glances at her daughter as they danced away.

Social media reactions

@maiadenfrau commented:

"1993 with 4 kids I thank God."

@Caroline Fayiah said:

"U were 15 when u had her wow So beautiful."

@Judy RKK wrote:

"Teenage pregnancy is a challenge but growing up with your children is a good thing. Lovely!"

@Mfanenkosi wrote:

"This is an example of the things that look bad at the beginning but pay later."

Watch the video below:

Mum dances with her 5 daughters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users have gushed over an adorable video of a mother dancing with her daughters.

In the video shared via Instagram, the proud mother danced with the girls who took turns to showcase themselves. She carried her last daughter in her arms and danced with a very sweet smile on her face. They all rocked a white and golden coloured gowns.

Reacting to the video, many netizens found it lovely and reiterated the importance of having female children in any family.

Source: Legit.ng