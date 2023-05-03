Mixed reactions have trailed a leaked conversation between a Nigerian lady and a man toasting her

The man full of himself had attempted to woo her by flaunting his white Benz but the lady quickly put him in his place

The lady's epic clap back contained in a voice note has earned her the admiration of internet users

A yet-to-be-identified lady sure did her boyfriend as she defended him before a man toasting her with his whip.

In a leaked WhatsApp conversation, the man mocked the lady that her boyfriend may not have Benz and flaunted his white car.

She blasted the man. Photo Credit: Juanmonino, MStudioImages, TikTok/@toxicgel3

Source: Getty Images

The lady replied him in Pidgin with a voice note, admitting that though her boyfriend doesn't have Benz, she won't dump him.

She took a swipe at her toaster's girlfriend, saying she is not one of those girls that are car-crazy and can leave their boyfriends for someone with one.

She insulted the man to be careful so he does not meet his untimely end. Many Nigerian men showered encomiums on the lady.

See the chat below:

Reactions on social media

user9303163053745 said:

"Respect the fact that he has a Benz........na Benz ooooooo."

bighood said:

"Best girlfriend of the year, grab ur award."

CY said:

"The audacity they have these days though."

Āyōmī spēciā said:

"Any girl wey her name be itohan Na better girl."

chi boy okija said:

"Please I be only child I will like to find this kind of woman."

Manuel said:

"My Edo ppl no dey carry last...ogun na ur mate."

Smartzy said:

"She para for the matter. She o waka for her bf I swear."

king_chus said:

"Normally our girlfriend da pass some pain we nor no."

