A young man cried much as his pretty oyinbo lover was going back to her country after her five-day visit

Locked to his arm, the lady also cried and tried to play with him to show they would both miss each other

The couple's video generated mixed reactions on social media as some people shared long distance relationship experiences

A young man, @travelwith_succes, who is in a distance relationship with an oyinbo lady could not stop crying as his girlfriend was going back to her country.

They both cried while in the car and on their way to the airport. The man revealed that she came to visit him for five days. As they cried, the oyinbo lady played with his arm.

The man said they both of them "shared" tears. Photo source: @travelwith_succes

Beautiful couple cried

The man said that he would miss the lady so much. His lover snuggled up to him as they both cried.

Many people who watched their video were amazed by the interracial relationship, as some doubted the love between them.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ntambiisah2 said:

"See the lie in his face."

Maria Gatrude said:

"His like heeee let me try crying a bit gud enough she gave me dollars."

RJ256 said:

"Am scared i have to leave my man from dubai and back to my home country its like a night mare."

shamira said:

"That's me am missing my hubby so much but still our love is so strong and its matter off two years am waiting for day to meet him."

loycelove said:

"Lucky u, mine gets me replaced that same day."

user3750508190950 said:

"Am like you exactly but it's so hard."

user9233309753145 said:

"Ur guys comments are killing me...here im thinking his face saying hope she dont forget to leave the ATM card behind."

marshallmuthoni said:

"The long distance hurts...now waiting for 1 year and 5 months to go back and see my husband you don't wanna know how am longing for the day...it's sick."

delores Obiezu said:

"I miss my husband so very much I had plans to go back but i got sick with a tumor i cry every day."

Source: Legit.ng