A young lady with solemn face has shared her painful experience on betting game

She disclosed that she spent N50,000 at some point at a go in order to win

She also disclosed that for the past three years, she had not been able to win a single game of bet

A young woman has revealed a shocking fact about betting that she said she was introduced by her male friend.

She said anytime she went into her friend's house, she always found him busy with his phone, so he asked what keeps him busy.

Painful experience about betting game narrated by a lady. Photo credit: @erosnephy Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Borrowed N50,000 to play

The friend said she was into betting and then went on to teach her how to play the betting game.

The lady revealed that her friend who introduced her to it had N50,000 with him, so she decided to use it to play the game for the first time.

Thereafter, she had been playing the game for the past three years and had not won any game.

She indicated that betting is not good for the youth and advised subtly that it should be avoided.

The video has generated a lot of likes and comments on TikTok totalling 2000.

@farago reacted:

"Mayor of ekiti has ruined my life, but thanks to him, i see no reason to bet in this life again

@Icon4638838 said:

"You go greet am tor house abI you go collect gbola?"

@soundmind wrote:

"One can never make it in life through betting.ir you leave it for a month,you can eave tTor ever,na so do."

@ErosNephy commented:

"It's addictive."

@user374884848:

"This gal never see Shege nah why you never stop."

@marvisdolarz also said:

"Talk true oo00."

@whlzdomsam:

"If you wun show somebody shege introduce am to betting."

@Jonathantimothy:

"Betting no work for u nor mean say na bad tin."

Source: Legit.ng