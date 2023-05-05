A beautiful Nigerian lady has said in a TikTok video that she is going through a lot after her man broke her heart

In the video, the lady said she wouldn't allow the situation to weigh her down as she was seen arranging her room

She advised people not to 'carry relationships' on their head but to drop it anytime it feels too heavy

A heartbroken lady has posted a video on TikTok to detail how she is dealing with the situation.

The lady confessed that she is going through a lot, but has refused to allow the situation to weigh her down.

She captioned the video:

"I go dey trust man"

This could be interpreted to mean that she placed too much trust in the lover who supposedly broke her heart.

Lady moves on, cleans and arranges room after heartbreak

She seemed to have moved on as she was seen having fun in her room and dancing occasionally.

She took time to arrange her room and clean everywhere, refusing to be carried away by the pain of heartbreak.

Her disposition towards the situation has inspired reactions from many TikTok users. She has advised people not to carry their relationships on their heads. The video was posted by @angweglorysewuese.

Reactions from TikTok users

@comfortsunday422 said:

"How do you do your voice over please?"

@user9407597797694 commented:

"Sorry sha just be strong."

@Faithiana john said:

"Heart break can’t make leave fish never."

@Slay said:

"I swear, i dey ask myself that question, na so I go take marry?"

@Geraldine commented:

"The “toor ha kwende”part got me."

@Joy girl said:

"Heartbreak no be anybody mate. You'll be fine."

@zubby said:

"Don't keep broken mirrors in your room."

@mmachukwu said:

"Trying to move on myself."

@Doo_shimaa said:

“Tor ha kwende” very important."

