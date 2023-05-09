A brilliant girl who wrote JAMB examination has shared her outstanding results

She scored 339 in the recently completed JAMB which is considered very high

The young girl who is a student of Government Secondary School in Kaduna hopes to become a medical doctor

Akporido Favour Julius, a student at Government Secondary School in Kaduna State who hailed from Delta State, Nigeria, has achieved an impressive score of 339 out of 400 in the 2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

She scored 83 in Biology, 96 in Chemistry, 95 in Physics and 65 in English.

Female student from government school hits 339 in JAMB.

Source: TikTok

The JAMB examination is a standardized test that determines the eligibility of candidates for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

It covers four subjects chosen by the candidates based on their intended course of study.

Julius said she hopes to study medicine and surgery at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Akporido Favour Julius is one of the thousands of candidates who sat for the JAMB exam this year.

According to the JAMB website, the examination was conducted peacefully at various computer-based test centres across the country.

A huge achievement

Scoring over 300 in JAMB is a great achievement because it shows a high level of academic excellence and preparedness for tertiary education.

It also gives the candidate a competitive edge over other applicants who may have lower scores.

Therefore, scoring over 300 in JAMB means that the candidate has met and exceeded the minimum requirement for admission into any tertiary institution in Nigeria which is 140 and above.

It also means that the candidate has a higher chance of getting admitted into his or her preferred institution and course of study.

Having 339 in JAMB is not an easy feat. It requires a lot of hard work, dedication, discipline and practice.

