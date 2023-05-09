The National Examinations Council (NECO) rescheduled the 2023 entrance examination conducted for gifted and talented children

The examination body rescheduled the test from Saturday, May 13 to Saturday, June 10, 2023 following a request by some stakeholders

NECO said the registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination for the gifted and talented children

Suleja, Niger State - The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Tuesday, May 9, announced that it has rescheduled the 2023 entrance examination which is conducted for gifted and talented children into Federal Government Academy (FEDACAD), Suleja, Niger State.

The examination was moved from Saturday, May 13, 2023, to Saturday, June 10, 2023, The Punch reports.

NECO said in a statement signed by its Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani:

“The Examination was rescheduled to enable more candidates to register for the examination following a request by some stakeholders for an extension of the registration period.”

The Federal Government Academy Suleja is a training ground for shaping the gifted and talented children of Nigeria, The Guardian also reported.

Snapshot of Federal Government Academy

FEDACAD is the Nigerian federal government-owned school for the gifted and talented.

Also known as Suleja Academy, the school was founded in 1986 during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Students of the Academy are on Federal Government Scholarship which covers their tuition, boarding, feeding, uniforms and basic text/exercise books only.

The Gifted Education programme allows students with outstanding intelligence capable of high academic performance, to fast-track the secondary education curriculum and complete programmes in less than the prescribed years with excellent results.

