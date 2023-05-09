For her academic excellence, a young girl has just been awarded a three million naira (N3 million) scholarship by Innoson Vehicles

Ejikeme Joy, an indigene of Enugu State, who resides in Nnewi with her father, an Okada rider, emerged as the overall best student in the UTME for the 2023 academic year

Meanwhile, Joy's scores in English Language, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry were broken down as 98%, 89%, 94%, and 81%, respectively

Innoson Vehicles, a leading Nigerian automobile manufacturer, founded by Chief Innocent Chukwuma, on Monday, May 8, demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence by awarding three million naira (N3 million) scholarship to Ejikeme Joy, the overall best-performing candidate in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for the 2023 academic year.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that the gesture by Innoson Vehicles was not only a celebration of academic excellence, but also a reflection of the company's dedication to investing in the education of young Nigerians; adding that the scholarship would go a long way in providing financial support to the 16-year-old Ejikeme Joy, to enable her pursue her tertiary education with ease in the next five years.

CEO Innonson Motors awards N3m scholarship to overall best UTME candidate, Ejikeme Joy. Photo credit: Mokwugwo Solomon

Source: Facebook

Speaking during the brief ceremony at his Umudim Nnewi country home, Chief Chukwuma said that his' decision to award the scholarship to the best UTME candidate is not only to reward academic excellence but also to serve as an inspiration to other students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.

He said,

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing (IVM) company will continue to demonstrate its commitment towards social responsibility through various initiatives, including scholarship awards, jobs creation, and support for local communities.

"This latest scholarship award is a testament to our' dedication to empowering young Nigerians, and investing in the future of the nation."

Joy reacts, thanks Chief Chukwuemeka

Miss Ejikeme Joy, who was overwhelmed with joy, thanked Chief Chukwuemeka for his benevolence, and assured that as long as her performance was rewarded, she would put more efforts to her academic pursuit.

Ejikeme, who further revealed that she is an indigene of Enugu state, but resides in Nnewi with her father, a commercial motorcycle operator (Okada rider), assured that she would make Chief Chukwuma proud by showing greater devotion to her academics.

Legit.ng reported earlier that Ejikeme Joy, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra state, emerged as the overall best student in the 2023 UTME with a score of 362.

Joy's scores in English Language, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry were broken down as 98%, 89%, 94%, and 81%, respectively.

Brilliant 15-year-old boy scores high in 2023 UTME, has 93 in maths

A brilliant Nigerian student, Adeoba Adedayo James, who is only 15 years old, has emerged victorious in his 2023 UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) with a 340 aggregate score.

The smart student scored 93 in mathematics and 90 in physics. He had 96 and 61 in chemistry and English language, respectively.

In a conversation with Legit.ng's Joseph Omotayo, Adedayo said he gave his full time to reading during the preparation for his UTME exam.

Source: Legit.ng