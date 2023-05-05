A 16-year-old Nigerian boy has been praised on social media for his outstanding JAMB UTME score

The brilliant chap, who schooled at Government Secondary School Owerri, scored 92 in chemistry and had a total of 339 points

Many netizens opined that the lad deserved to be given a scholarship and publicised for his academic feat to serve as an encouragement to him and others

A 16-year-old student of Government Secondary School Owerri, Jamachi Osuji, has scored 339 in the 2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)'s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Imo indigene bagged 71 in English, 88 in math, 88 in physics and 92 in chemistry to make history and join the small number of scholars who scored 300 and above in the tertiary institutions' entrance exam.

Jamachi Osuji smashed the exam with an overall score of 339. Photo Credit: Sammy Jay

Source: Facebook

Celebrating Jamachi's feat on Facebook, a former student of the lad's school, Sammy Jay, took pride in the accomplishment.

Jay hailed his alma mater, saying the school produces the best brains.

He called on well-meaning individuals and bodies to give Jamachi a scholarship.

His words:

"Super Proud of this little Boy, Jamachi Osuji and my Alma Mater Government College Owerri. They produce the best Brains .

"339 in Jamb!!! He deserves a Scholarship," he wrote.

Legit.ng gathered that Jamachi is the second son of six children.

Reactions on social media

Claribel Duru said:

"Congratulations my son. More divine grace."

Chioma Njoku said:

"Hallelujah!! Glory be to GOD ALMIGHTY Amen.

"Great GSSO!! Great !!!

"Congratulations to Jamachi."

Tochukwu Onyeulo said:

"Congratulations to him.

"He has made us proud."

Baron Sav said:

"Verified blue blood congratulations son,we are always the best everywhere."

Chiamaka Longinus said:

"Yes, he deserves it. He won a laptop in the quiz competition organised by my organisation. Very good in mathematics."

Charity Okereke said:

"Wow congrats ooo, great GSSO product keep on moving higher, higher."

Okorie Kenniston Kevin said:

"This is wonderful 92 in chemistry! Wow."

