The UTME result of a Nigerian girl, Victoria Olisa, has got many people praising her brilliance in the exam

With 86 in Biology and 88 in Physics, Victoria came out victorious with a 330 aggregate score in the 2023 UTME

Many Nigerians who saw her photo and result "tapped" into her grace as some who sat the same exam wished to have her scores

A Nigerian man, Pius Ike, in a Facebook post, shared the result of a young Nigerian girl, Victoria Olisa, who passed her 2023 UTME with flying colours.

Victoria had 86 in Biology and Chemistry. For Physics and English, she scored 88 and 70, respectively. Pius revealed that the smart student would love to study medicine.

People congratulated the smart girl. Photo source: Pius Ike

Source: Facebook

Girl's amazing UTME scores

Her choice of institution is the University of Nigeria Nsukka. The Delta girl thanked God for the great result she achieved.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The kid's brilliance wowed many people in the comment section as they congratulated Victoria.

As of the time of writing this report, her result post has gathered over 300 comments with more than 700 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Boma Samuel said:

"Congratulations dear."

Emmanuel Ebe said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

Pretty Princes said:

"Congratulations I tap from your grace."

Eme Ka said:

"Sir pius, you are the best I have seen."

Mhiz Timmex

"How do I check my own, my sms is not going through."

BarrEdoki Abdulhafeez Olawale said:

"Wishing you more success ahead."

Obethe Bello said:

"Mine is 298."

Pretty Dave said:

"Congratulation to you my sis,i wish my own could be 330 to above in Jesus name."

Ejeh Grace said:

"Congratulations my sister, i am happy for you and i thank God for you also."

Ranzy Bethel said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

Ûwøñgntë Çörñeliûs said:

"Congratulations. U too much. Thank God for u."

Sakinah Ado said:

"I have written my exam already and they just sent me a text that I should re take my exam what should I do."

Parker Smiths said:

"Congratulations... This is my portion."

Smart Nigerian had good good UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short TikTok video shared by @chancemix_1 captured the moment a young man tried to UTME check his result in the presence of his mates by using his phone.

The first time the man tried, the system could not process it on time. His mates told him to try it again. With bated breath, the man input the command for a JAMB result request and waited.

Girl cleared her UTME result

In similar news, a young Nigerian girl, Ogunjobi Moyinoluwa Adekemi, had amazing results in both her WAEC and UTME results in 2022.

In an exclusive mail sent to Legit.ng by Taiwo Ogunjobi, Moyinoluwa had A1 in eight papers, with one B.

Source: Legit.ng