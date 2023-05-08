A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video to reveal the 'Kung fu' drilling they passed through at NYSC orientation camp

While sharing the video, he wondered what he would do with the skill especially since the steps were a bit complicated

In the video, the kungfu instructor was seen showcasing different moves and changing styles with ease

A video shared by a Nigerian corps member at the NYSC orientation camp has stirred so many reactions on social media.

The corps member showed off the kungfu drills they had to experience at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp and wondered if he will ever need such skills.

Corps member shares video of training session Photo credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In the video, the drill instructor was seen showing off some kung fu and iron monkey movements while the corps members followed in his footsteps.

The video shared by @gossipmilltv has caused a frenzy on social media as netizens share their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Abeg see wetim them dey teach us for camp, omoh wetin I need king fu for. If jam this man one on one, me go beat am", the corper said.

Social media reactions

@godson_allsom said:

"Normally when fight set, he go forget all this styles."

@ritalyn22 added:

"Shame no gree me watch the video finish."

@onoski_pato wrote:

"Taking Nigeria school serious you're at your own risk."

@saint_mankind said:

"All this no go matter for who hold gun. Run o."

@onu_uc commented:

"Same thing with drawing spider and labelling same while in secondary school, how does those things add to out life today?"

@youngpixer reacted:

"Even jetli and Jackie chan don upgrade to guns."

@justuzoamaka said:

"Go fight like this for oshodi.before you arrange finish you go see your self for hospital."

@jowie aesthetics added:

"Jet Li no do pass this one."

@official_trapson:

"Understand which movement."

@damn_ifyboy said:

"why do people derive joy in distracting themselves."

Watch the video below:

Corps member set to raise N1.2 million for villages

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 21-year-old member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Osaretin Michael, has cried out over the pitiable living condition of four villages in Akure South local government area of Ondo state.

Speaking to Legit.ng's Tunde Ososanya, Michael said the villages of Ajipowo, Oyebode, Orisaye and Olugere in Oda community lack access to clean water. The young man said the villagers' only source of water is a muddy pool.

In his words: "Apart from the muddy pool, their closest source of clean water is a place called Cocoa Board which is 5 kilometres away from the villages and attracts a fee of N500 per trip and those who can’t afford the fee will have no other choice than to drink the muddy water which has brought diseases like malaria, typhoid fever, amongst others."

Source: Legit.ng