A 21-year-old member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Osaretin Michael, has cried out over the pitiable living condition of four villages in Akure South local government area of Ondo state.

Speaking to Legit.ng's Tunde Ososanya, Michael said the villages of Ajipowo, Oyebode, Orisaye and Olugere in Oda community lack access to clean water.

Osaretin Michael wants to raise N1.2 million for the construction of boreholes in Oda community of Ondo state. Photo credit: Osaretin Michael

The young man said the villagers' only source of water is a muddy pool.

In his words:

"Apart from the muddy pool, their closest source of clean water is a place called Cocoa Board which is 5 kilometres away from the villages and attracts a fee of N500 per trip and those who can’t afford the fee will have no other choice than to drink the muddy water which has brought diseases like malaria, typhoid fever, amongst others."

Fundraising campaign is in progress

Michael has started a fundraising campaign to construct two pump boreholes for the villages, which will be drilled at strategic locations.

He said two villages will have one borehole to themselves, adding that it will cost the sum of N1.2 million.

Michael has called on Nigerians to contribute to this course so the villagers can stop drinking dirty water.

In his words:

"To drill one hand pump borehole, will cost N 600,000. That's is why we are campaigning for N 1,200,000 (for two)."

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Michael also urged his connections to support the campaign so that the villagers can have access to clean water.

