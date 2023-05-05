A trending video of the stunning transformation of a compound into a beautiful wedding venue has gone viral

Several trees were sighted in the compound before decoration, but afterwards, the space became a beauty with no traces of the trees

Netizens who spotted the video on TikTok admired the nice work although some were still in disbelief over the transformation

A video shared by an outdoor decorator identified as @bigsamevent on TikTok reveals how he transformed an old compound into a jaw-dropping wedding venue.

In the video, the transformation of the compound was captured and the difference was mindblowing.

Transformation of exquisite wedding venue Photo credit: @bigsamevent

Source: TikTok

The transformation clip showed chairs neatly arranged and colours perfectly combined to create a serene, luxurious, and eye-catching wedding venue.

The trending video has however attracted mixed reactions from netizens who aired their thoughts about the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While some praised the beautiful work, others expressed doubts as they were still in disbelief about the transformation.

Social media reactions

@Rita Augustine872 said:

"Wow so beautiful."

@SLY_of_tiktok reacted:

"This transformation go cost pass the formal house nice designs."

@Vee added:

"This is to let y’all know that everything in this life needs packaging, if you like no package."

@user6599360545107 wrote:

"May God bless your handwork."

@Shittu khadijat Olabisi said:

"Just wow."

@Jaddys_ hairline reacted:

"Quick question, what happened to those trees especially d one way dey middle."

@Wig__Planet replied:

"Waow. This is creative. Well done."

@Destiny added:

"Nice work, I like it I could've love to it, but my father's compound no get space."

@Erica wrote:

"This is awesome."

@sommy _white said:

"My jaw dropped."

@user8363675719101 added:

"I think this is what I will order for in my weeding."

@OLAMⵊDE reacted:

"Beautiful."

Watch the video below:

Man transforms his room to 5-star hotel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man (@shiglitz) has shared a video to show how he transformed his one room after he rented it. In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the young man filmed every part of the apartment to show how bare everything looked.

The room's transformation seconds into the clip got many people asking him how he did it. He enhanced the interior decor with a chandelier and a black wardrobe, among other things. The lighting of the apartment also complemented the black curtains in the room.

His bed was also well-laid and looked neat. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments and more than 23,000 likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

Source: Legit.ng