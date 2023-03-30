A man made a short video to show people the beautiful lady he could not take his eyes off at an NYSC camp

To show how serious the situation was for him, the man prayed to God to give him the courage he needed to talk to the lady

Many people who watched his video said he better remain focused on the business that took him to the orientation camp

A young Nigerian man @alaga_lamba saw a pretty lady at his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp dressed in a compulsory white shirt and shorts.

The man filmed her and said he was too shy to approach her. The man prayed to God to give him the courage to do so. He confessed that the lady was astonishingly beautiful.

People told him to take his mind off the lady. Photo source: @alaga_lamba

Source: TikTok

Man attracted to pretty lady at NYSC camp

He zoomed in and out on the lady's face while she was conversing with other corps members. Many advised him to face what took him to camp.

In another video, the man showed people the moment he finally approached the lady and showed her the secret clip he had made of her.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and more than 8000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Oly said:

"You go buy food taya."

@Boluwasefe Oyinloye said:

"Oga you no go face watin carry you go camp."

@user5731803821777 said:

"Y no see her skin, u go fit buy cream he billing , guy focus."

@chinwennaocha said:

"Me I no see the fine wey you Dey talk, she just fair, please I’m not a hater just said my mind."

@dennixoluwaflowxy said:

"Who beautiful hep?"

@CHIDOSKY said:

"Approach money first."

@@KC fresh said:

"This one don dey fall for yansh trap."

@adelajasamson said:

"You fit dey buy fried rice turkey lap and ice cream every 30 minutes."

@yourfavouritecop said:

"You no see the one way dey press phone for her side okoro."

@user4003031115237 said:

"Na so una dey take collect person babe for camp."

@mathiasidagu said:

"Nah for nysc camp u go see fine fine women i swear."

@Jane Amaduche said:

"Mami market go hearam."

@Canjay said:

"For like how many hours did you use to walk up to her to show her the post."

Source: Legit.ng