A Nigerian lady has shared a short video showing her dance in the presence of her fellow corps members

Asking people to rate her by their batteries' percentage, the lady stated she was so shy while dancing

Many were in love with her dance video as some wondered where she got the confidence to pull it off

A Nigerian lady, @_peacejoel_, undergoing her one-year compulsory service danced in her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform.

The lady said she was so shy while dancing for the camera. She added that she nearly missed her step during the performance.

People rated the lady's dance moves well. Photo source: TikTok/@_peacejoel

Source: UGC

Corps member gets attention

Dressed in a white shirt and khaki trousers, the lady's dance moves drew the attention of her colleagues who were behind her.

Many who reacted to her dance moves rated her in percentages. A male colleague could not take his eyes off her.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1200 comments with more than 66,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Folly’s collection said:

"Tiktoker don go camp ooo."

oluwalonipepe said:

"85% in fact u really try, keep it up."

Xuxx Ben said:

"So sorry o I for give you 100% but my phone dey 1 % nor vex."

OLIVIA said:

"Omo u try ooo for crowd NySC at that."

Mona said:

"My battery is 37% but Omor. I rate the steps 80%."

Ray wondered:

"Why did the guy look her like dat."

user8682824074189 said:

"I waited for my phone battery to be 100% so i can rate to the exact point."

youngestsoja said:

"I love this one na blast."

Emperor of the sea said

"Ekiti Parapo Pavillion..nice work by the way."

Source: Legit.ng