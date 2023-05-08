Fitness enthusiasts will love this viral video of an older woman using gym equipment to build her muscles

In the trending clip, she used the pulling machine and a bench to work on her muscles with no instructor around

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, with many appreciating her courage to work out despite her age

Many people worldwide have been hitting the gym to exercise, stay fit or lose weight.

Gyms come with a membership subscription and can be pretty expensive. Luckily, most gym equipment can be purchased in the market.

Some gym equipment are only for the foot, others for the back and shoulders, while the rest are for the belly, abdomen and thighs. The exercises can be for all ages and body types.

A trending video of an older black woman showing off her gym equipment and exercise routine has captured attention online.

She used pulling equipment that pulls and releases weight when dragged with so much strength.

The equipment comes with a bench and backrest. It also has to be used properly to avoid bodily injuries.

The woman was not new in the game since there was no instructor in sight, yet she did the workout routine herself.

Netizens who spotted the video shared via @estherfitnes via TikTok commended her for her commitment to the exercise routines. Others, however, mentioned that she needed to do it correctly.

Social media reactions

@despite kobby wrote:

"The way she's gyiming is not the right way it might affect her."

@Kita92@Charity said:

"This is me in the gym when no instructor is around."

@ayxino commented:

"Mom i think you are not doing it correctly."

@ousmanajobe commented:

"Fastest way to damage your shoulders."

@Sarumi wrote:

"She should go easy on the negative (when the cable is returning). the weights should be controlled not left to pull her shoulders off."

@Victesky inquired:

"This mama, what do you really want?"

@Lalina commented:

"Release slowly, you're doing great though. I wish I could convince my mother."

@Hlogi2018 commented:

"When u given dat last chance to go back and fix your life."

@Tapiwa commented:

"Oh my world."

@_tevin_x commented:

"Slow an controlled ma. Please God help us."

@Nuh Body Nuh Live Ya exclaimed:

"Grandma!!"

@stephaniedorisme9 said:

"oh M G! granmoun."

@Aicha exclaimed:

"Biko o!!!"

@lady's The First exclaimed:

"I can't wouyy!"

@SisterYolanda wrote:

"That look painful Dear have someone show how to properly use the machine."

@user1037731834934 wrote:

"Eii, pls tell her to resist when she's taking it up. That's jek with eff up her shoulder and back."

@Olivate commented:

"It can damage her shoulders that's not the proper way to do it."

@user4121909036948 said:

"No way."

@Akim Ntole said:

"Mother Bernard! Well dam."

@Moi13310 commented:

"Ma please."

@delila reacted:

"Awww she's an inspiration."

@naturalbeauty903 wrote:

"Gym time!!!"

@Kuukua+ commented:

"Control the weight when you pulling it up, you gon hurt ya shoulders."

Watch the video below:

Elderly woman hits the gym in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the impressive energy shown off by a 71-year-old woman has made her a TikTok sensation.

The woman identified on the platform as Senior Coach regularly storms the gym to perform tedious exercises. Not the type to give up on her body, Senior Coach seemed determined to continue to work on herself even at 71.

She had become an inspiration for young people on TikTok who dream of starting an exercise routine, @Jazmin Naranjo said: "Dame, I need u as my gym partner that's what I am talking about. OMG! I wish so bad i could get that motivated."

