A Nigerian girl has cried out on social media over the difficulty she has been facing with checking her UTME result

The young girl kept getting a message with the words 'wrong parameter' and she sought advice from netizens on what to do

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the cause of her situation

A Nigerian girl has sought help from social media users after attempting to check her result in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a Facebook post, she shared the message she received after using the mobile messaging method to check the result with a code.

Student gets worrisome message while check UTME result Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Worried UTME student displays message she received

Happy Christopher shared a screenshot to a Facebook group, Jamb 2024, seeking help to remedy her situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She revealed that everytime she checked the result, she always got a message saying 'wrong parameter'.

However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed on the screenshot that she was inputting UTEMRESULT instead of UTMERESULT, which might have been the reason behind the feedback she was receiving.

She wrote:

“My jamb result wrong paramita what will I do.”

Reactions as UTME candidate cries out

Many netizens who saw her post took to the comments section to advise her on what to do to see her UTME result.

Nma Ogwua said:

“Me wey write UTMERESULT. E still dey show wrong parameter.”

Mhiz Chidubem Augustine said:

“Just do what they asked you to do by sending help to the number they provided to you.”

Queen Pinky Mabel reacted:

“Mine is not showing me the results, why.”

Epsibari Prince said:

“It's UTME RESULTS not what you are writing.”

Pätrick Diamond Kemedigh said:

“That is not the number u used in the jamb registration.”

Rosemary Nnenna reacted:

“Be patient it will be out dear.”

Frank Mayor said:

“Same here. Go and use button phone. That is what i used and it works.”

Sunnie Carbstashian reacted;

“You didn't spell it correctly.”

Judas TheCalister said:

"I've never seen this before."

Junior Mono reacted:

“U are not writing it correctly. It's UTMERESULT not dat tin u wrote ok.”

Saviour Friday commented:

"Me I scored 104 in JAMB. Why's my case always different?"

See the post below:

Student tries checking UTME result with code

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student, Yusuf Kameel Abu, recently tried checking his Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination result with a code via mobile.

The young man texted the words 'UTME Result 2024" to the number 55019 and waited for the results to be sent to him as a reply.

Source: Legit.ng