A UK-based Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her disappointing experience with a hairstylist

In a TikTok video, @mamaariella narrated how she paid a whopping N92,844 (£160) inclusive of a £10 tip for the braids

However, she only discovered the scanty nature of the middle part of her braids the next day

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Content creator, @mamaariella, was left outraged after she discovered how a stylist cheated her out of a good braided hairstyle.

Photos of the braids. Credit: @mamaariella

Source: TikTok

The UK-based lady took to TikTok to share a video in which she ranted about braiders abroad before going on to narrate her experience with one of them.

According to her rant, she had paid the sum of £150 for the service plus another £10 as a tip, bringing the total to £160 (N92,844).

However, she discovered the following day that the centre part of the braids was done in chunky sizes making the area appear scanty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react as lady calls out braider in video

iamtatenda:

"You might also want to ask her why those braids look 3 months old."

foodie_that_cooks:

"They don’t allow you look at mirror when they’re plaiting your hair in the youkay?"

mz_prim:

"When dey were plaiting it, were you sleeping?"

tito_bgn:

"A hundred and what?? For what?? She must redo that section. Ehn!"

edwinaoluwasanmi:

"I’m a braider and sis! If it looks like this on day 2 it definitely was cr.ap from day 1 so I don’t understand how you didn’t see it and demand your money back immediately. Sorry but we’re not all incompetent."

kessiedoll:

"It looks like she has had the braid on for a month. My sister go and fight her. A day old braid looking like that is insane."

Braids of destruction: Netizens express concern for woman's hair in viral video

When it comes to beauty and style, there are no limits to how far some women would go to slay, regardless of the pain, the cost that goes into it or the discomfort that may come with it.

A video of a woman styling her tightly braided hairstyle has gone viral on social media, sparking hilarious reactions online.

In the clip posted by @codedblog, the stylist is seen trying to park the neatly albeit tight braids with the edges perfectly tucked into the braided strands.

Source: Legit.ng