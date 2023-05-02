A Nigerian man has cancelled his wedding after finding out that his fiancee paid a last-minute visit to her ex

The lady brought the matter to a social media group and asked for advice from members of the public

She, however, confessed that she actually slept with her ex, but unfortunately for her, the man found out and called it quits

A Nigerian lady is currently in tears because a man who was supposed to marry her has called off the wedding.

According to a viral story making the rounds on Facebook, the man found out that she visited her ex-boyfriend days before the wedding.

The lady confessed to sleeping with her ex days before her wedding.

Source: Getty Images

The lady, whose name is not mentioned, brought the matter to a Facebook group and sought the opinions of members of the group.

Man calls off wedding after catching fiancee with her ex

She said she only visited her ex-boyfriend so as to give him an invitation card to her wedding, but she ended up passing the night there.

According to her confession, one thing led to another, and they ended up making out.

Unfortunately for her, her husband-to-be found out about her escapades after hacking into her Whatsapp.

The man thereafter directed that all preparations for the wedding should be cancelled without delay. The story has been extracted from the Facebook group and reposted by many accounts.

The lady laments:

"In my presence, he called both parents and asked them to cancel any wedding preparations. When they asked why, he told them I will explain better. He left me in his house and went to a hotel and he’s going back to Abuja from the hotel."

Reactions from Facebook users

Kingsley Uchenna said:

"Nonsense. Why did you accept somebody's son when you still love your ex? This life EEE. The man has done well. He believes you can do more when he marries you!"

@Adeoye Augustine Okusanya commented:

"Why did you descend so low like this? Is like you still have feelings for your ex."

