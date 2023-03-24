A Nigerian lady has broken down in tears while sending a heartfelt message to her boyfriend's new lover

A Nigerian lady has been dragged online after sending a message to her boyfriend's newly found-love.

According to her, her boyfriend met a new girl and dumped her shortly afterwards for no concrete reason.

Lady gets dumped by boyfriend Photo credit: @bammybeauty123

Source: TikTok

In a video, she appealed to the new girlfriend to take care of her ex-boyfriend because she still wants the best for him.

She also shared old memories with the guy and how sad she feels without him.

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who advised her on how to move on.

"Please take good care of him for me, he left me because of you", she begged.

Social media reactions

@simplebae01 said:

"Can never be me."

@funny_kante wrote:

"You all don't see sweet men like us bah?"

@muyiwamoney added:

"The best remedy for heartbreak is always eat good food."

@otorroseline replied:

"I think say the boy diiiee"

@simple_rosemary reacted:

"Everytime Love love, una no dey chop spaghetti?"

@bel_ellon said:

"This is too embarrassing."

@big_mikeoflos added:

"When you don't treat a man right a woman that deserves him will get him and make him happy."

@_cici_nita said:

"I think say person die? Some girls no like chicken stew rice and jwince?"

@acey_joyce wrote:

"Life hard pass all these things you people are doing. Mtcheew."

@dripswithnikks commented:

"Power of D, see what you are doing to my gender."

Watch the video below:

New mum in tears as boyfriend breaks up with her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady has shared her sad experience after her relationship with her lover crashed abruptly.

According to the young mother, her lover decided to end their relationship after she gave birth to their child. She painfully revealed how the young man visited her at the hospital and dropped all her property without giving her any money to take care of herself or their child.

"Those of you who had normal breakup should be happy. Mine was on the day I gave birth. He drop all my things in the hospital penniless", she said.

Source: Legit.ng