A video has captured the rare moment a bride who helped her husband wear her cap received gratifying reward

In the viral video, the groom who was pleased with her bride could not stop doling out cash from his small bag to give to his bride

The bride who kept collecting the money at some point decided that she had gotten enough which surprised many people

In a wedding, a young woman, as part of her responsibility, helped her groom to wear his cap.

On the groom's side, he is expected to reciprocate the kind and loving gesture with a token and he did.

Bride refused money, says she is satisfied

He had a small bag with new cash, so he began to pick them one by one to give to the wife who was happily receiving it.

The groom who obviously did not intend to stop as the cash kept coming out into the hands of the bride was eventually stopped by the woman who obviously felt she had received enough.

Many social media users who saw the post said this was the first time they would see a woman satisfied with money.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng put together some of the reactions below:

@merrynpyy reacted:

"How dare she."

@oghene_goma wrote:

"Maybe she understand the situation of her husband's pocket and didn't want to embarrass him or they planned it."

@user37388383883:

"Can never be me sha"

@el_essa commented:

"Person wey hold atm card and pin."

@user3738388393 also commented:

"Person wey no want make the iyawo iled collect am for her hand."

@soty_pepple:

"She go collect am for house."

@The Empress:

"The bride is so beautiful."

@Blag_Shurgar:

"Let's meet at the gathering today, she has to explain and give 99 reasons biko."

@Verahskinsecret:

"Luxury Bride eedee choke."

@user88o8527839229:

"She go still collect the remaining ones behind the camera, na she get everything. Well done boss."

@user959969484994:

"Make una help us protect the bride e."

