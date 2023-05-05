A young Nigerian made the fifth-year anniversary of his relationship worthwhile as he decorated his bed for his girlfriend

The man invested time in the decoration before the pretty lady came around, and they had a good day

Many people who reacted to the video of the couple wondered why their dating period lasted that long

A young Nigerian man, @stanxvalerie, has shared a video of how he marked his five years of relationship with his girlfriend.

At the beginning of the clip, the man used designed balloons to wish the lady a happy anniversary. He added petals on his white bed to enhance the ambiance.

The man said the lady means the world to him. Photo source: @stanxvalerie

Source: TikTok

The petals were laid in the shape of love. Atop the bed were red balloons hanging from the ceiling. After he was done, he waited for the lady to come around.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

They kissed and took nice lovers photos. He revealed that they also went out to a nice place to celebrate the day.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user5974128108797 said:

"Why can't you use the money marry her."

Blizy perpetual said:

"The real understanding gf."

iwebukepatience wondered:

"5yrs. Na University course?"

Ifeoma Cherish said:

"Nah to knock una wey dey shout marriage front teeth comot..So if someone isn’t financially stable he should jump into marriage…naso una dey do?"

Hari Hannah said:

"Kuku marry your girlfriend."

Blissjude asked:

"When will u propose to her?"

RItz Patric said:

"I stayed 8 years and we finally married."

taiwoadedamola1 said:

"Oga ooo 5 years instead make u use am propose to her."

user4621615471507 said:

"Do you guys know if they started dating as teenagers that your shouting marriage up and down."

Tasha Jacks said:

"Five years and she means world to you but without a ring hahahaha that’s too much playing this generation."

user3130914895460 said:

"Bros marry her watin u dey celebrate."

Boyfriend broke savings for girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @anieprobeauty, went online to show people how much he loves his girlfriend and everybody has been praising him.

In a very short video, he brought out his piggybank and broke it to access all the money he has been saving in 2022.

Ladies danced around father

In other news, a video showed the moment two beautiful daughters employed dance moves as a strategy to get money from their father.

In a video shared by one of the children, @rarediamond038, they both filed out into their balcony as they anticipated their daddy coming out.

Source: Legit.ng