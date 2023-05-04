A young Nigerian man has cried out bitterly on TikTok over the strong cake he received from a baker

In a sad video, he revealed how the baker begged and assured him that she was very good at the job

However, upon receiving the cake, he regretted giving her the contract as the cake turned out very disappointing

A Nigerian man has called out a baker, Jennifer, whom he accused of giving him a bad cake.

According to the man identified as @upgraded_don_richie on TikTok, the baker had assured him of her great baking talent.

Man calls out cake vendor Photo credit: @upgraded_donrichie

Source: TikTok

After much persuasion, he finally decided to give her the contract only to receive a strange-looking cake that wasn't up to his expectation.

A video showed him using a knife and mortar to divide the cake which was obviously too hard and non-appealing.

While sharing the video via TikTok, the man said:

"I sabi bake cake give me work. I don give you work now see wetin you bring come. Jennifer I no understand this cake."

Social media reactions

@wilfreddoris7 said:

"This one na rock cake o."

@omobolanle121 reacted:

"Nah cement she use."

@divinecurrency noted:

"Dis 1 na cake for heartbreak."

@tisfiny reacted:

"Na cement u mix with flour, cakes of the gods."

@smithjungil75 said:

"There is no doubt na. This is what you get when you give your EX cake to bake for you. If never see anything."

@soniabae033 advised:

"Na only ice cream cake when don stay for fridge for a very long time na him de hard like this ooooo if not throw away."

@mhizlayotemmy added:

"My stomach is really hurting me. I have laugh out all my December sorry in one day. Amen."

@peppy22_ added:

"Awwww. May God bless you ma. As u put smile on their face may laughter, God's grace and blessings be ur name mama. Stay blessed my mama."

@lady_p00 recounted:

"I remember the cake my hubby bought for my birthday na so we nack am o."

Watch the video below:

