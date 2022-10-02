The Federal Government has produced a list of 25,654 Nigerian firms eligible to bid on ministry contracts

The list was produced based on companies' compliance with employee pensions and insurance

The companies listed are from media to health and agriculture and banks, among several others

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The National Pension Commission has announced it has issued clearance certificates to 25,654 companies in Nigeria.

With the clearance, the organizations can now bid for contracts in Ministries, Departments and Agencies for 2022.

The list was posted on the PenCom website titled ‘schedule of employers issued with certificate of compliance with provisions of the PRA 2014 as at 20 June, 2022’ was obtained by Legit.ng.

Employee Pension payment is critical for companies getting contracts Credit: PenCom

Source: UGC

Requirments to get federal government contract

According to the National Pension Act’s laws, for a company to qualify for the certificate, at least three employees have passed the minimum requirement of opening a pension account and life insurance cover for their employees.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It stated that companies with no insurance coverage for their workers would no longer be allowed to do any government business.

The regulations would ensure that the companies had appropriate pension accounts for the workers.

Some of the companies on the list

Lek-sun Total Projects Limited

Emma-Gemma Departmental Stores Ltd

Azzahabi Nigeria Limited

Datum Construction Nigeria Ltd

BT Salis Associates

PDF Absolute Designs Ltd

Mb&P Global Services Limited

Bolcath Imperial Synergy Ltd

Jacob Rachy Investment Ltd

Markana Mines Nigeria Limited

51 Kz Mines Nig Ltd

Gam International Investments Limited

653 Belmont Consulting

Greenford Services International Ltd

Future Space Limited

A full list can be downloaded here.

It will take an average Nigerian worker over 3 years to buy the new iPhone 14pro

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng showed that the newly released iPhone 14pro will need huge sacrifices for an average Nigerian worker to buy.

The report showed how it will take a full savings of over three years for anyone within a pay grade of N30,000 to buy.

iPhone is seen as a status symbol among Nigerians, which explains why, despite its expensive price, it is in high demand

Source: Legit.ng