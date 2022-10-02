Federal Government Announces list of Companies Allowed to Apply for Its Contract
- The Federal Government has produced a list of 25,654 Nigerian firms eligible to bid on ministry contracts
- The list was produced based on companies' compliance with employee pensions and insurance
- The companies listed are from media to health and agriculture and banks, among several others
The National Pension Commission has announced it has issued clearance certificates to 25,654 companies in Nigeria.
With the clearance, the organizations can now bid for contracts in Ministries, Departments and Agencies for 2022.
The list was posted on the PenCom website titled ‘schedule of employers issued with certificate of compliance with provisions of the PRA 2014 as at 20 June, 2022’ was obtained by Legit.ng.
Requirments to get federal government contract
According to the National Pension Act’s laws, for a company to qualify for the certificate, at least three employees have passed the minimum requirement of opening a pension account and life insurance cover for their employees.
It stated that companies with no insurance coverage for their workers would no longer be allowed to do any government business.
The regulations would ensure that the companies had appropriate pension accounts for the workers.
Some of the companies on the list
- Lek-sun Total Projects Limited
- Emma-Gemma Departmental Stores Ltd
- Azzahabi Nigeria Limited
- Datum Construction Nigeria Ltd
- BT Salis Associates
- PDF Absolute Designs Ltd
- Mb&P Global Services Limited
- Bolcath Imperial Synergy Ltd
- Jacob Rachy Investment Ltd
- Markana Mines Nigeria Limited
- 51 Kz Mines Nig Ltd
- Gam International Investments Limited
- 653 Belmont Consulting
- Greenford Services International Ltd
- Future Space Limited
A full list can be downloaded here.
