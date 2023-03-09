A short video shows the moment a young lady slipped and fell with an anniversary cake in her hands

She arrived at the party venue with another lady who was the first to walk into the compound when the disaster happened

The surprising video has emerged and gone viral, as it currently has over 800k views and 32.7k likes on TikTok

A lady who fell with a party cake and candle in her hands has gone massively viral on TikTok.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @yann_happi4, the lady was walking into a compound with the cake and candle.

The lady fell and the cake crashed on the ground. Photo credit: TikTok/@yann_happi4.

Source: TikTok

But suddenly, she slipped and fell disastrously such that the entire party items crashed on the ground.

Lady falls and scatters party cake

She was not alone as she walked into the compound with another lady. However, it appears she hit her leg on a stone and came crashing to the ground.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She was unable to get hold of herself, and she could also not stop the cake from reaching the ground because the incident was unexpected.

The 6 seconds video shows how she shouted on realising that the cake would spoil. What appeared to be a birthday cake ended up on the dusty ground.

The young lady tried to stand up but remained there for a while because of the shock.

The video has since gone viral and received more than 800k views on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Video shows a giant cake being carried by a crowd

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a crowd of people gathered at a baker's shop to help her bring down a giant cake.

The cake was baked upstairs, and it was too big to bring down the normal way.

It was a real war trying to bring down the cake without damaging it. Many people gathered upstairs, while others stayed on the ground floor.

Everyone joined hands as the cake was safely delivered to the crowd on the ground floor.

Those who were around rejoiced when it became clear that the cake had been safely brought down from the baker's shop.

Source: Legit.ng