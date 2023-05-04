A lady who is married to a dwarf has gone viral and elicited reactions because of her commitment to the man

A TikTok video spotlighted the lady when she was preparing the man for work as she applied cream on his body and helped him wear his clothes

At the moment, the video has generated a lot of reactions, and some people are asking if the lady gave birth to the man

A loving wife married to a dwarfish man has gone viral on TikTok because of how she takes care of her husband.

A TikTok video posted on May 3 shows how the lady prepares her husband for work every morning.

The wife massaged her husband, wore him clothes and served him breakfast. Photo credit: TikTok/@patience...dk.

Source: TikTok

The video spotlighted the lady, Patience, and her husband in their living room very early in the morning.

Video of dwarfish man pampered by his wife goes viral

In the video, Patience said her husband asked for a massage before he could go to work.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She used the opportunity to rub cream on his body and head and also helped with the wearing of his clothes like a child preparing for school.

Patience served her husband breakfast, respectfully holding the water for him to wash his hands and eat fufu.

Because of how she pampered the man, many of her fans were forgiven when they asked if he was her son.

Legit.ng spoke to Patience, and she confirmed that her husband, Derrick, is a school teacher. The video was posted by @patience...dk.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Rawuda Sheriff said:

"Guys relax school can be university or masters."

@ejikeokei commented:

"Is he your husband or child?"

@Irine Bara commented:

"God bless your Union. Awesome family."

@Enow makanaki said:

"God almighty will continue to bless your union."

@fonfaithfon commented:

"Make I go follow oh so that I will be enjoying your love stories."

@zino_rita commented:

"At least she is happy and has peace of mind."

@Nikkie asked:

"Is that your son?"

@Carister perfect touch said:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

Couple gets married after meeting online

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Oyinbo man got married to a beautiful damsel he met on Instagram.

After knowing each other online, the couple arranged to meet physically.

The Oyinbo man proposed to the lady on the same day they had their physical meeting, and she said yes.

Source: Legit.ng