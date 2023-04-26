A Nigerian man who's based in Kaduna was left heartbroken over his inability to trace a land he purchased years ago

According to the story, he paid an agent to fence the land but was unable to see the land even after the agent died

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many expressing their pain over the sad situation

A Kaduna-based Nigerian man has regretted his decision to pay an agent to fence land for him in his village.

After paying for the land, the agent told him a woman wanted to start farming in the place and the owner agreed.

However, whenever the owner returns to see the land, his agent will cook up a cunning trick and deceive him till he goes back.

Currently, the agent is dead and he has not been able to set eyes on his land. The worst part is that he has no eyewitness or elder who could help him trace the land.

LabCoatGirl shared the story on Twitter thus:

"Land matter in Nigeria get as e be, my uncle came from Kaduna to buy land, later he sent money to the agent to help him fence it, the agent told him one mama without kids wanted to be farming on it he agreed, anytime my uncle goes home to check on his land he'll see nothing, like undescribable nothing.

"He will send people there they'll say the land is okay except for planted cassava but he never saw anything or the land till today. Now he doesn't even know where it is located anymore & agent don die."

Social media reactions

Etubo Lion screamed:

"Blood of Jesus!"

Baban Yaro commented:

"Wait. As in wait a bit. This is true? As in true true?"

Onyinye Jane reacted:

"God have mercy!"

Farmers use juju to chase man who gave them land

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some time ago, a Nigerian man acquired about 10 acres of land and leased everything out to farmers. The reason behind his action was the fact that he still had things to do and wasn't ready to start a project on the land yet.

However, when it was finally time to use his land, he returned to face a major battle with the farmers who decided to go spiritual. All the farmers joined heads together and used 'jazz' to make sure the man does not reclaim his land from them.

"Someone just told me a story of how he bought like 10 acres of land in Naija and leased it out to farmers since he had no plan to use the land at that moment. Then these "farmers" begin do jazz because they didn't want to get off his land when he wanted to start his project", the story read.

