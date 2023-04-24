A Nigerian man has narrated how he handled a female banker who always made passes at him each time he visited his bank

The lady went from always greeting him and offering him help at the bank to finally getting his number and wanted to visit him

A day before she was to come over, the man called to check up on her and that was when he came to his senses

A Nigerian man, @prof_pius, caused a stir on Twitter as he opened up about his encounter with a female banker who always made passes at him.

He said she always offered help and smiled whenever he visited his bank and she progressed to giving him calls on weekends to say hi.

He taught her a lesson after she billed him. Photo Credit: Issa Bin Saleh AlKindy

Source: Getty Images

Eventually, she told him of her intention to visit him and he obliged after seeing that she was more endowed than his girlfriend.

However, a day before their meeting, he called to know about her well-being and she begged him to send her money for food as she had not eaten all day.

This was the straw that broke the camel's back as the man said he came to his senses and not only blocked her but stopped using that particular bank branch. His story as shared on Twitter goes thus:

"This lady banker always make passes at me when I go to my bank. She's always smiling and happy to help. Soon enough, she started calling me on weekends to greet me. She said she would like to visit me if I don't mind.

"Looking at her backside I started comparing her to my flat-assed girlfriend. At least there's something to grab. A day before we were to meet, I asked her how she's doing and she then said i should send her money for food because she hasn't eaten all day. It was 5pm. The cobwebs in my eyes removed immediately.

"I felt hot! Why would I ever compare this one to my girlfriend? Someone who cannot feed herself. My girlfriend would never ask for such little things. I blocked her number and stopped going to that bank branch. There's more to life than yansh."

See his tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@EdwinLucky5 said:

"But if she had never asked for money for food you would have gone down the lane of cheating and dug deep into her."

@EruditeMee said:

"You are a great man! But you had intentions to cheat on your girlfriend. You could have stopped the friendship at friends level instead of wanting to move it to another level. Be wise brother."

@Qwodwo_Asare said:

"Most gals with nyansh feels they can use that kinda asset to get whatever they want.. yes we will follow nyansh buh not everyone you will benefit from."

@_scofield00 said:

"I knew it was bcos of the money she making passes at you, bro you did well."

@getKennethed22 said:

"There’s more to life than yansh indeed. But if not for the billings you for follow the yansh."

Source: Legit.ng