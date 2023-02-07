A video of a Nigerian lady who paid N1.2 million to an agent to get a house for her has stirred reactions online

Without seeing the house, the lady reportedly gave the agent a huge amount of N1.2 million

Sadly, when she was finally taken to the house to have her first look, she broke down in tears after sighting it

A Nigerian lady broke down in tears after seeing the house an agent showed her for N1.2 million in Lagos state.

In a heartbreaking video, the lady wept bitterly as the agent took her to the house he paid for.

Agent shows lady an apartment of N1.2 million Photo Credit: @maryvin2324

The lady revealed that she trusted the agent to the extent of paying a whooping sum of N1.2 million to him for a house.

Unfortunately, the agent got her an apartment that was way below her expectation.

In the viral clip, the lady wept bitterly as she looked at the corners of the house, including the walls that already looked washed out.

Sharing the video on TikTok, she said:

"After paying an agent N1.2 million to get me an apartment, look at what he got for me."

Social media reactions

@sodick_gh1 said:

"Na u mumu pass. Paying before seeing where you are paying for."

@steven00332 commented:

"You be mumu when you go pay agent money to fine hux for you."

@blesstiktoker reacted:

"So you didn't inspect the house before payment or what."

@prosperprosper326k said:

"Just imagine how will normal human pay rent for a house u have not see. is dat not stupidity."

@peaceworld50 wrote:

"Why will you pay for something you haven't seen,for Nigeria sorry."

@uche_china added:

"How u go pay wetin u no see and do u think something good will ever come out from the faces of those boys."

@evans_057 said:

"What is Jesus christ? How will you pay 1.2m for this? didn't u go there to check it put?"

@lighthann007 added:

"You be mumu you carry money give agent without seeing the apartment first. Welcome to Lagos. Mumu of the year."

Watch the video below:

