The video of a boy who took garri to school and ate during his break time has got many people emotional

Many said that they were once like him as kids and taking garri was such a lovely thing to do among their friends

Nigerians who took pity on the boy said they would love to help him and help his family to be financially better

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A teacher, @ifunanys, has shared a video showing one of his students having his soaked garri as lunch during his break time.

The boy ate the meal without minding whoever was looking at him. The teacher even had to zoom in on his face.

People said that once passed through a similar situation as the boy. Photo source: @ifunanys

Source: TikTok

Teacher later bought him food

Many people who reacted to the video asked the teacher if she later bought him a better meal instead of just making a TikTok clip and she said "yes".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A desk in front of the girl was a girl who made sure her food was not recorded as she shielded it with her palm.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has over 300 comments with more than 7,000 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

Dolly Ava said:

"How do you want his family to feel if they see this."

Suc Cess001 said:

"But drinking garri is not bad nah."

precious said:

"I hope after recording you bought him a better food."

The teacher replied:

"I did thanks for asking."

Louis said:

"Chai bro why did you video him it’s not good."

user1920301563097 said:

"He will be a great leader and husband one day."

Stephanie's said:

"He’s eating what his parents have with so much contentment."

SAMUEL said:

"Who is the mother of this child let him mother bring him to me I want to help him!"

itz kwen Diana said:

"He dey enjoy dey go u dey video am. Abeg let the boy eat in peace joor."

Kid who never goes out during break time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @chiibabyy_, shared a video of a kid who always invests her break time in her books.

A viral video of the little girl showed her in an empty class as she focused on reading. The teacher said she had to ask her while she always stays back. Her reply was she just does not want to go out.

The student went through her book as she mouthed what she was reading. Many Nigerians were touched by the kid's passion.

Source: Legit.ng