A video of a young girl whose mother came to pick from school uniquely has caught attention

In the viral video, the mother brought a horse to pick up the little girl from school

Her schoolmates were moved by the act that many of them stared in awe at the girl as she rode the gentle horse

A mother who wanted to surprise her daughter came up with a horse idea.

She decided to go to her daughter's school with a horse after school hours.

Daughter climbs horse effortlessly as schoolmates watch in awe.

Source: TikTok

On coming out of the class, the daughter saw her mother on top of a horse, and she beckoned her to climb the second one.

Schoolmates in awe

She did not hesitate, and how she climbed and nudged the horse to move generated much attention.

Her schoolmates also watched in awe, which would make the talk of the school for the next few days.

As of publishing the report, the video has garnered over a million likes with 3000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@traviskogden reacted:

"How horse girls make their name in public."

@usee37383883377 said:

"At my school she would be forever known as horse girl and be made fun of till the kids dont like people who end of time have a better life than them."

@itsjacqui wrote:

"He was so embarasspressed."

@kylebroflovski also reacted:

"You ride horses? You lucky bro."

@clara also said:

"You ride horses?" "Yes i do"

@Brooke commented:

"People at my school would be so severely bullied."

@emoem also commented:

"My school would have bullied me."

@carlosdelossantos:

"She just became the most popular girl in school."

@Brunainsabralde:

"Joel picking up ellie in school."

Source: Legit.ng