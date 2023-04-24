A thrilling video of a girl in hijab doing amazing moves and dancing on skate has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the girl who appeared to be a professional skater meandered through people standing on her way effortlessly

It was the ease and accuracy with which the girl moved on skate that endeared her to numerous fans who viewed it

A video of a Nigerian girl on hijab skating and trying risky things on it has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, the Muslim girl confidently moves on the skate while making sure that the people standing on his way are not knocked out by her.

Young girl skating skills amazed many people. Photo credit: @hrano Source: TikTok

Spinning on skate

She made everything look so easy in the video that many wondered if it was real.

Legit.ng confirmed that there are numerous videos of the girl making the same skating moves which left many in astonishment.

Many social media users commented that they had missed the lady's video which indicated that the lady went on break before resuming skating again.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 20,000 with more than 100 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@haroon mahamnmud reacted:

"Good your work."

@maxwellsamanjagom said:

"I've a skate shoe but sadly don't know how 2 make use of it."

@frankAristotle wrote:

"I will come and skate with you when next I come to Abuja."

@muhammadusmanis35 commented:

"Really hajara your go love you my sister."

@Abigail_1234 added:

"Know fall down baby."

@keepa humphery also added:

"This girl here is a true definition of gravity and balance."

@Isasilver

"Hajara my love, longest time where have you been."

Source: Legit.ng