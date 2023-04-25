A trending video captures a pretty lady's reaction after meeting ace Nigerian singer, Rema for the first time

In the viral video shared via TikTok, the lady stood beside the singer and stared deeply at him while he discussed with her

Reacting to the video, some ladies in the comments section expressed jealousy while others wanted to be like her

A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video of the moment she met Nigerian singer, Rema.

In the short clip, the lady identified as @miraclehurd on TikTok stood side by side with the singer who accidentally rocked matching outfits with her.

Lady meets singer, Rema Photo credit: @miraclehurd

Source: TikTok

As they talked, she stared deeply into his eyes, a gesture which made some ladies jealous and green with envy.

Sharing the video via TikTok, she said:

"You got to meet Rema and accidentally matched outfits. Fine boy no pimple."

Social media reactions

@jawn.chantel asked:

"Why are you looking at him like that?"

@seynaboufaye225 wrote:

"So people really out here living my dream? Ok."

@derbibrown said:

"As I see this video I just feel like eating or maybe drink some tea."

@credited_mira stated:

"Rema wey dey sell pimples nai u say e no get madam linus."

@sasukeslostarm commented:

"I was gonna tell him to lift me up like he lifted up that girl at his concert."

@userovq6jamnek added:

"That’s funny at our home he actually told me he ran into a fan the other day."

@lovepurple1786 added:

"Sorry I had to come back just curious girl how are you standing up? I would’ve been weak in the knees."

Watch the video below:

Lady meets Davido for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady, @moyoreigns, could not contain her excitement when she met Davido for the first time.

A video she shared captured him as he walked into a bar. As Davido passed by, he tapped the back of a lady many believed to be her. The Timeless Crooner attracted much attention.

Seconds into the video, the lady captured the moment the singer sat at a corner of the bar with his men. Many people in her comment section said if Davido ever tapped their back, they would frame their dresses.

