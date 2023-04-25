"He Looks Like a Baby": Lady Stares Deeply at Rema as He Rocks Matching Outfits with Her During First Meeting
- A trending video captures a pretty lady's reaction after meeting ace Nigerian singer, Rema for the first time
- In the viral video shared via TikTok, the lady stood beside the singer and stared deeply at him while he discussed with her
- Reacting to the video, some ladies in the comments section expressed jealousy while others wanted to be like her
A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video of the moment she met Nigerian singer, Rema.
In the short clip, the lady identified as @miraclehurd on TikTok stood side by side with the singer who accidentally rocked matching outfits with her.
As they talked, she stared deeply into his eyes, a gesture which made some ladies jealous and green with envy.
Sharing the video via TikTok, she said:
"You got to meet Rema and accidentally matched outfits. Fine boy no pimple."
Social media reactions
@jawn.chantel asked:
"Why are you looking at him like that?"
@seynaboufaye225 wrote:
"So people really out here living my dream? Ok."
@derbibrown said:
"As I see this video I just feel like eating or maybe drink some tea."
@credited_mira stated:
"Rema wey dey sell pimples nai u say e no get madam linus."
@sasukeslostarm commented:
"I was gonna tell him to lift me up like he lifted up that girl at his concert."
@userovq6jamnek added:
"That’s funny at our home he actually told me he ran into a fan the other day."
@lovepurple1786 added:
"Sorry I had to come back just curious girl how are you standing up? I would’ve been weak in the knees."
Watch the video below:
Lady meets Davido for the first time
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady, @moyoreigns, could not contain her excitement when she met Davido for the first time.
"Make that pikin no resemble Portable o": Pregnant lady dances boldly to Portable's I'm a Baboon song in viral video
A video she shared captured him as he walked into a bar. As Davido passed by, he tapped the back of a lady many believed to be her. The Timeless Crooner attracted much attention.
Seconds into the video, the lady captured the moment the singer sat at a corner of the bar with his men. Many people in her comment section said if Davido ever tapped their back, they would frame their dresses.
