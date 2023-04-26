A beautiful Nigerian teacher opened her mouth in awe after a pupil expressed her admiration for her

A lovely Nigerian teacher was over the moon after hearing sweet words from a pupil in her school.

The teacher entered the school premises that morning and noticed that the child was following her and spying on her.

When she entered her class, the pupil still trailed her and stood by the door to stare at her teacher.

At this point, the teacher decided to confront her to know why. When probed, the girl confessed that she admired her teacher greatly and sees her as a role model.

The teacher opened her mouth in awe and felt so delighted to get such a remark from a little child.

Dexterouz11 who shared the story via Twitter said:

"So this teacher went to school and noticed that a pupil was acting weird and staring at her as she entered school gate.

"She wasn't her class student. The girl looked until the teacher entered her class.

"She still came to the class to stand by the door and peep. The teacher called her in front of class to explain what she was doing and the girl said 'I just admire u. I want to be like u. U are my role model." Her heart melted."

