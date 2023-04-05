A video of a supposed male class teacher enjoying one of his pupil's food in class has sent social media into a frenzy

The man filled the little girl's fork with spaghetti he packed from her plate and put in his mouth while she watched

While some social media users frowned at the teacher's action, others jocularly defended him with funny reasons

An alleged class teacher has gone viral after he was recorded eating his pupil's food in class.

A video showing the man in the act was shared on Instagram and sparked reactions among netizens.

With a microphone in one hand, the teacher bent and scooped spaghetti from the little girl's plate using her fork and put it in his mouth.

The girl watched as he ate her food. He however stood upright and appeared shocked after seeing that he has been caught.

Legit.ng could not confirm if it was scripted or genuine at the time of making this report.

Reactions on social media

@queen_vaughan said:

"A person that Lacks self discipline and self control can do beyond this uncaught. If this is not a skit, this behavior is unacceptable because the comments here are making it look like it's a norm in naija schools. Hope this is the worse thing he has ever done tori pe, I don't understand."

@officialdjsmart said:

"With the microphone in his hand and the outfit of the boy beside the food owner, I feel he’s more of an MC for maybe their cultural day than a teacher."

@aj_rasman said:

"I know it’s not easy with some people , the teacher may have no food , someone get in touch with him , let me help him with 30,000 for food stuff , honestly shaming him is not the way forward."

@chinurum_ said:

"This reminds me of my Primary 5 teacher..his plate was passed round the class for us to contribute our food.

"We were sha happy doing it coz why not."

@queenofdsun said:

"Jesus and d food dey fall from his mouth back to d child plate, also using d child spoon can dey pls send him to life imprisonment? This is wickedness or maybe send him to psychiatric hospital."

