A mother has shared a beautiful moment showing how her daughter tried hard to convince her to sleep in her room

The astute toddler started to negotiate with her mother, promising to get her nice things while dishing out certain realities

The youngster has received admiration from many for her intelligence and negotiation skills, while others hailed her for her heavenly beauty

A mother's video of her daughter persuading her to spend the night in her room has received massive reactions.

In the video shared by @thehannafamily_ on TikTok, the little girl asked her mom if she could sleep in her room.

She gave the reason for her request saying, "Because life's not fair, but some life is fair," while making hand gestures.

Little girl impresses with her bargaining skills. Photo source: Tiktok/@thehannafamily

Source: TikTok

The adorable girl went on to make a deal with her mom, promising to buy her pretty accessories, including headbands, a dress, high heels, a mirror, and a pretty white chair, if she agreed.

The mother played along by asking her daughter when she wanted to sleep in her room, to which she answered, "Today." That was as she revealed there was no school the next day, making it easier to talk to her instead of her dad first.

Girl child promises to buy mum gifts to sleep in her room

The conversation went on between the duo, with the mother asking when her daughter would buy her the dress. The little girl responded sincerely, saying, "Hey, I'm not even grown yet."

The endearing toddler went on to say that she couldn't go to the store by herself. Her mother then offered to escort the little girl and inquired what she was getting her.

When her mother asked if she had the money to buy her a new shirt, her daughter assured her that she could by saying, "Well, l can get some of your money."

Her smart response and eloquence have attracted the reactions of netizens. The video has gathered 100,000 likes with more than a few comments on TikTok.

Watch the video:

Social media reactions

@jasmin said:

" I believe her."

@kimmm said:

" please wait till she is grown to put in your orders."

@pdrizzzle said:

" she's so cute. Her eyes are so big."

