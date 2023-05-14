A young Nigerian lady was treated to a heartwarming gesture by her beloved mother following her signing out of IMSU

Her overjoyed mother welcomed her in style, laying her wrappers on the ground for the young lady to walk on

The lovely video capturing the beautiful moment between mother and daughter has sent netizens into a frenzy

A Nigerian woman celebrated her daughter signing out of Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU) with a lovely gesture.

As the fresh graduate returned home and got out of her car, the excited woman laid her wrappers on the ground and commanded her to walk on them.

She laid her wrappers for her daughter to walk on. Photo Credit: @nuella_beauty

Source: TikTok

The young lady obliged and walked gracefully while her mother continued to lay more wrappers with praises to God.

She appreciated God for her daughter's academic feat and hailed the young lady, noting that it was not easy.

The high point of the TikTok clip was when the woman hugged her daughter and eventually wrote on her signing out polo.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

christabella said:

"Omo you dey walk on red carpet."

Becoming Dr.Daveline said:

"If my mother nor do like this i won’t graduate."

angelmesh said:

"Congratulations to your family, we do this on a wedding day, in my place."

ADAMS AMAZON said:

"Wish mom was alive to get this experience."

Only1jennyofph said:

"You even drive come God when congratulations."

Temisan Kuti said:

"Congratulations dear lovely mother."

TOPSY COUTURE said:

"God my mom must spread wrapper for me too oo."

Women lay their wrappers for fresh graduate to walk on

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a group of women had given a lady a queen's treatment as she graduated from school.

In a viral TikTok video, the women besieged the car that brought her home and already had wrappers laid out on the ground for her.

As she stepped out in her academic gown, the women followed her hailing her. One of the women converted a bucket into a drum as she hit it to celebrate her.

As she walked on the wrappers, some women behind packed them as they followed closely. The video has elicited mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng