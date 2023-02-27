A female teacher has elicited reactions after she made public a recording of one of her pupils in class

The teacher was not pleased that she was imparting knowledge to them and the lad was doing something else

Unbeknownst that he was being recorded, the boy bent down and rolled a paper tape around his ankle

A female teacher, Hilda-Hilary Odoibea has exposed on TikTok what she caught her male pupil doing in class while she taught.

She shared a video of the boy rolling a paper tape around his ankle while his colleagues focused on classwork.

She caught the boy playing with a paper tape. Photo Credit: @hilarys_makeover

Source: TikTok

She bemoaned that he was engaged in an activity entirely different from what she was teaching them.

She urged netizens to be the judge in the matter as she asked God to have mercy.

Her caption reads:

"Mmm so I was teaching and this boy was doing his own thing .. hmm @Sandra Boateng @WhitneyBaby."

Mixed reactions have trailed her video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Bossbaby said:

"He’s wearing socks."

Pop Realest said:

"They are inspecting the white sock wae , if you don’t know forgeriiit."

doreendzidzor said:

"At the end of the lesson he will say he doesn’t understand."

mathewokoh78 said:

"Dis boy will grew up to become APC members."

Girls.phobia said:

"When you are obsessed of becoming a pro baller."

T I T A N said:

"If you no wear socks go home."

king said:

"Maybe they are inspecting socks."

S I r N a n a said:

"BECE=35. This is what they do. hmm."

Source: Legit.ng