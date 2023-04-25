A video showing a group of old market women dancing to Portable's I'm A Baboon song got many praising their energy

In another TikTok clip, an oyinbo lady surprised many Nigerians as she shouted and reenacted Portable's outburst

A pretty lady in a fitting white outfit danced in such a way that many men started fighting for her attention

Portable's "I'm a baboon, I live in the zoo", an outburst he made when police came to arrest him, has become a viral sensation and turned into a song.

In recent times, many people have reenacted Portable's demonstration of anger and even danced in the process.

Portable has many fans who have imitated his "I'm a baboon" song. Photo source: @naimerts, @officialstarter

Legit.ng, in this report, is looking at three instances where the "I'm a baboon" expression generated massive reactions online.

1. Oyinbo lady behaves like Portable

A beautiful white lady gathered a lot of reactions days after Portable's outburst as she behaved exactly like him, shouting, "I'm a baboon" in the process.

The lady screamed loudly during her performance. Many people who watched her video wondered how she learnt how to behave like a Nigerian.

2. Curvy lady dances to I'm a Baboon song

A beautiful Nigerian lady joined the I'm a baboon trend as she danced. Many men who reacted to her video focused more on her beauty.

Some TikTokers who noticed the way she posed before dancing wondered why she was trying hard to get attention.

3. Market women join the baboon gang

A group of market women got many people laughing hard as they also danced to Portable's song while behaving like him.

In an orderly manner, the women took turns to demonstrate their dance moves. A woman wearing pink among them was especially praised for her energy.

