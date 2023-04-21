A group of market women and a young man entertained many people online as they danced to I'm A Baboon song

During their performers, the women hit their chests as they tried to behave like popular Nigerian singer, Portable

Many TikTokers who reacted to the women's video wondered how the traders learnt to dance in such a dramatic way

A famous TikTok content maker, @officialstarter_, who always dances with market women in his videos, has choreographed them to dance to Portable's I'm a Baboon song.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the young man was playfully held back as he wanted to dance.

The market women's moves wowed many online. Photo source: @officialstarter

Source: TikTok

Women danced to Portable's I'm A Baboon

When he was let go, he danced to the song and beat his chest like a baboon. Other market women also danced after him, showing hilarious moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The last woman in line infused much drama into her moves. Many people were wowed by how entertaining the women were.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 110,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Naa Sophia said:

"The woman in pink did not come to play."

favemelanin said:

"Mommy in pink look like she was actually beating drums."

promxy52 said:

"The last grandma nearly head my phone fall."

My son my world said:

"Pls how much are u paying our Mommy's especially the one in pink."

LovelyNounoune said:

"Love them all."

anniebillz said:

"The last mama don drink two five."

vanina24 said:

"People de leave market come dance."

Kinky said:

"The Kilimanjaro dance got me."

Ruby wise said:

"God bless you all my mothers out there."

Posh MO said:

"Please don’t stress mummy for us ooooo, this is so lovely."

Big Zona Fashola said:

"Me nor day understand this country again oo."

Big Slim said:

"I love this thing this guy is doing thank you Guyyyyyy."

Donald stone said:

"See probable man the woman on pink."

Oyinbo lady behaved like Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful oyinbo lady @naimerts got many people laughing as she role-played Portable's latest outburst when policemen came to arrest him at his bar.

Filming herself in a bushy area, the lady screamed, "I'm a baboon. I stay in the zoo". Towards the end of the video, she shouted, and her camera shook.

Curvy lady danced

In other news, a viral video of a curvy lady shared by @dj_ernie got many appreciating her physique. Some said that she is the epitome of African beauty.

The lady pressed her phone and danced effortlessly as a DJ performed. She rocked her waist gently with the consciousness that she was getting all the attention.

Source: Legit.ng