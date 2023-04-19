A lady has stirred massive reactions online after she danced to DJ YK's beat of Portable's I'm A Baboon

Many people who watched her video had a problem with the way she posed before she started dancing

TikTokers, who considered her a beauty queen, tried to get her attention by asking if she could become their friends

A curvy lady on TikTok @dinagholdynn vibed to DJ YK's version of Portable's I'm A Baboon popular expression which became a song.

In a clip that stirred massive reactions, the lady danced for some seconds while whining her waist to get attention.

People wanted the lady to stand well while dancing. Photo source: @dinagholdynn

Source: TikTok

Portable's I'm a Baboon got lady dancing

At the beginning of the TikTok video, she stood in a way that accentuated her backside. Many people in her comment section wondered why she could not stand properly.

Among hundreds of TikTokers who reacted to her clip were those who tried to jostle for her attention.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments and more than 36,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

rahbeeallure said:

"Stand well abeg."

Unknown said:

"Dy stand like who wan cross corner kick."

Arizona asked:

"Can we be friends plsssss pretty?"

STRAY BULLET said:

"TikTok isn't safe for a focused man anymore."

user3694771543181 said:

"Nice to meet you my friend."

kashala said:

"You are pretty baby please come to Congo baby come get the money in the Congo baby please."

user3950037818622 said:

"You are very beautiful."

emmacoded47 said:

"Mk I go tell ur popsy say Dina nor de stand well again lol."

@female king said:

"Omo make I go stand in front of my crush like this."

Collins asked:

"Can we be into friendship?"

