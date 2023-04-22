A very beautiful lady got the attention of many online as she danced creatively while in a provisions shop

The lady confidently looked into the camera she had set up as she made both waist and hand moves in a video

Many men on TikTok who could not resist her beauty praised her with all manner of cute endearments

A beautiful and curvy lady dressed in white danced in a shop as she made popular TikTok moves in front of her camera.

The lady had a scarf tied tightly on her head as she made sure she was in view of the camera.

Many people said that the lady looked so beautiful. Photo source: @pretty_mummie1

Men tried to get lady's attention

A look at her TikTok page shows she models her videos mostly around dance. Many people who have been following her loved her all-white outfit.

Men in her video's comment section called her all sorts of endearments as a way to get her attention.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 90 comments with more than 1,800 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cruise said:

"You gather o."

Aliou said:

"My baby."

SON of PEACE _ HUMBLE MC.BISA said:

"Pretty queen...how are you doing."

officialBolgaBia said:

"I really love your videos follow back make we talk."

felixiyamu15 said:

"Babe i like u."

austinchibogwu said:

"Baby you are so beautiful."

Sir Isaac Newton said:

"Cuteness Overload."

Abokie said:

"How dare the world define beauty. God defined beauty when he made you! You are beautiful, you are a true beauty just the way you are."

Source: Legit.ng